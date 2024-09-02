According to the Zionist TV Channel 12, Lapid warned against the collapse of the regime in a letter to Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet ministers, with the exception of Internal Security Minister Itamar Ben Goyer and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

He emphasized that Zionist prisoners are being killed by Hamas in Gaza one after another and that the Israeli army is facing its deepest crisis.

You are involved in the biggest crisis and disaster in the history of Israel and you are responsible for all the decisions made by this cabinet.

The Salah al-Din Axis (Philadelphia) is Netanyahu's excuse to prevent an agreement for fear of the collapse of his cabinet.

Israel was hit by a general strike that has shut down businesses as public anger boils against Netanyahu for what Israelis see as deliberate efforts to torpedo a Gaza truce deal with Hamas and prevent the release of captives held in the Palestinian territory.

The strike was called by Israel’s largest labor union Histadrut on Sunday when massive protests hit the occupied territories over Netanyahu’s failure to release the captives.

The protests erupted in different cities, including Tel Aviv, Haifa and occupied Al-Quds. In Tel Aviv alone, 300,000 people were estimated to attend, with some blocking a major highway. Police used water cannons to disperse the crowd. Arrests were also made in Haifa.

The demonstrations took place after the Israeli military said that it had located and recovered the bodies of six captives in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday.

The protesters urged Netanyahu to urgently accept a deal with the Palestinian Hamas Resistance Movement for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the remaining captives.

The Sunday demonstrations were among the biggest rallies in Israel in the past months since Hamas captured some 250 people, including Israelis and non-Israelis, during its October 7 Al-Aqsa Storm Operation on southern Israeli-occupied territories.

Dozens of captives have already been released, while around 100 remain in Gaza.

