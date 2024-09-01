Former Zionist officials call for PM Netanyahu's ouster

According to the Palestinian Information Center, former prime minister Ehud Barak called on all Zionists to civil disobedience following the announcement of the return of the bodies of six more captives from Gaza, saying that Netanyahu does not want to stop the war and that his cabinet should be overthrown.

Benny Gantz, the leader of the National Unity Party and a resigned member of the Zionist regime's war cabinet, also stressed that the killing of six more captives in Gaza marked another painful event for the Israelis, adding that the residents of the north have been displaced and that while Israeli society has collapsed.

Gantz also called on Zionist settlers to hold demonstrations against Netanyahu.

The former official further said, instead of saving the lives of the captives, Netanyahu is thinking about saving his coalition dominated by the hardliners.

The White House meanwhile announced that an American captive was among the six bodies that Israeli troops found in a tunnel in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli regime's Channel 12 also announced that four of the newly-found bodies have been identified.

Some 250 people, including Israelis and non-Israelis, were taken captive by the Palestinian Hamas Resistance Movement during its unprecedented Al-Aqsa Storm Operation on southern Israeli-occupied territories on October 7. Some of the captives have been released, while a number of others have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza. Around 100 remain in captivity.

