Official reports major rise in Iran’s exports of techno-engineering, construction services

Official reports major rise in Iran's exports of techno-engineering, construction services

Tehran, IRNA – Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Mehdi Zeighami has said that exports of Iranian techno-engineering and constructional services have witnessed a major surge.

In a message to the 24th International Exhibition of Building and Construction Industry on Saturday, Zeighami attributed this achievement to competitive prices and diversity of Iranian services.

He said that the Iranian techno-engineering and construction services have found their place in the markets of Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Iraq, Bahrain, Kuwait, Georgia, Lebanon, Kazakhstan and Ivory Coast.  

Iran’s construction industry has managed to meet domestic needs and is also eying to strengthen its foothold in the regional markets, the official noted.

The 24th edition of the International Exhibition of Building and Construction Industry opened in Tehran on August 29 and will run into September 1.

