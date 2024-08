Araghchi’s visit to the house of the deceased foreign minister happens during the country’s National Government Day.

He expressed hope that he would be able to follow the way of the martyred foreign minister and could help the dignity of the Islamic Republic.

Araghchi also thanked Mr. Amirabdollahian’s son for taking part in his introduction ceremony on Tuesday.

He had visited the tomb of Mr. Amirabollahian in southern Tehran earlier in the day.

