Israeli soldiers defy orders to return to Gaza battlefield: Report

Channel 12 reported on Saturday that 15 Israeli soldiers, who had taken part in the military operation in Gaza’s cities of Khan Yunis and Deir al-Balah over the past month, were called in to return to the battlefield, but they refused.

According to the Israeli media outlet, the regime ended its military operation in Khan Yunis and Deir al-Balah a month after it was launched due to fatigue among soldiers.

In the meantime, Israeli public broadcaster Kan said that around 20 soldiers serving in the regime’s infantry unit have demanded that they do not return to the battlefield in Gaza.

The broadcaster has spoken of punishment for the soldiers refusing to take part in the war. However, according to the outlet, some reservist troops insist that they would not return.

The Gaza war, now in its eleventh month, has killed nearly 40,700 Palestinians so far and injured more than 94,000 others.

