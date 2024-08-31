Mehran border crossing resumes commercial activities after 2 weeks

After a short break after Arbaeen rituals, the commercial activities of Mehran customs resumed on Saturday, Sohrab Kamari told IRNA.

Businessmen of the province and other parts of the country can export their commercial goods as of Saturday from the Mehran border crossing to Iraq.

The commercial activities of the border crossing were stopped to facilitate the visitors’ transportation, he added.

On average, 700 trucks and trailers carrying export goods pass through the Mehran border crossing every day.

