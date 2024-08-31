Aug 31, 2024, 10:39 AM
News ID: 85583716
T T
0 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Mehran border crossing resumes commercial activities after 2 weeks

Aug 31, 2024, 10:39 AM
News ID: 85583716
Mehran border crossing resumes commercial activities after 2 weeks

Ilam, IRNA – The Director General of Customs of Ilam Province announced that the Mehran border crossing has resumed its commercial activities and export of goods after 2 weeks.

After a short break after Arbaeen rituals, the commercial activities of Mehran customs resumed on Saturday, Sohrab Kamari told IRNA.

Businessmen of the province and other parts of the country can export their commercial goods as of Saturday from the Mehran border crossing to Iraq.

The commercial activities of the border crossing were stopped to facilitate the visitors’ transportation, he added.

On average, 700 trucks and trailers carrying export goods pass through the Mehran border crossing every day.

9376**4354

0 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .