Famous Iranian poet, songwriter Mohamad Ali Bahmani dies at 82

Tehran, IRNA – Famous Iranian poet and songwriter Mohamad Ali Bahmani died at the age of 82 in Tehran on Friday evening after a stroke.

Born in 1942 in Dezful, Khuzestan province, Iran, the late Bahmani wrote his first poem for his mother at age 10, and “Roshan Fekar” magazine published it in 1952.

Bahmani started cooperation with National Iranian Radio in 1966 and presented the poetry page program in cooperation with the Persian Gulf Provincial Network.

He lived in Bandar Abbas since 1973 and after the victory of Iran’s Revolution, returned to Tehran and left for Bandar Abbas again in 1984.

He is one of the most renowned poets and songwriters of this period and has collaborated with many musicians and singers so far, among them Naser Abdollahi ( Iranian singer), Homayoun Shajarian, and Alireza Ghorbani (Iranian vocalist).

Details of Bahmani’s funeral ceremony will be released soon.

