The tournament began in Mungyeong, South Korea, on Thursday and continued for another day until Friday in which Iran’s Mohammad Mehdi Mazloomi defeated all his rivals to receive the gold medal of the +90kg weight category.

Iran had four other representatives in the competitions, two of them received bronze medals and two others finished fifth.

The last time Iran had managed to snatch a gold medal in Asian Cadet Judo Championships was in 2015.

9341**9417