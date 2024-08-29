Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 29

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran eyes gas hub through deals with Turkmenistan

Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei underscored on Wednesday the expansion of bilateral ties with neighboring Turkmenistan as a high priority, saying, “Relations between Iran and Turkmenistan have adequately developed in recent years, but there are still ample capacities for further cooperation that need to be tapped.”

The Leader also expressed his satisfaction with the expansion of bilateral ties between Tehran and Ashgabat over the past years, stressing that there is still room for further cooperation.

-- Iranian auto parts exports to Russia surge 450% since 2022

Iranian auto parts exports to Russia have soared by 450% since 2022, reaching $66mn, as both countries seek to deepen economic ties in the face of Western sanctions, industry representatives said at the MIMS Automotive Moscow exhibition.

The surge in exports comes as Russian and Iranian automakers explore opportunities for collaboration in the wake of Western companies’ exodus from the Russian market following the Ukraine War, according to bne IntelliNews.

-- Iranian film ‘Nietzschean Suicide’ heads to Vancouver

Iranian short film ‘Nietzschean Suicide’ is set to compete in the 43rd Vancouver International Film Festival, which kicks off on Sept. 26.

The film, written and directed by Payam Kurdistani and co-produced by Kurdistani and Bahman Rezaei, was shot in Ghazali Cinema Town. It will be screened alongside other international films in the festival’s short film competition.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Pezeshkian: Gov’t Looking for Ways to Remove Sanctions

President Masoud Pezeshkian says his government is looking for ways to get illegal sanctions removed that have been imposed against the Islamic Republic.

Speaking to reporters in a ceremony to induct new Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Pezeshkian said the coercive measures by the “enemies” against Iran are “cruel”

“We adhered to our commitments and they must stick to their own,” he said, referring to former U.S. President Donald Trump’s unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and the Europeans’ failure to compensate the Islamic Republic as required by the accord which Tehran had fulfilled to the letter.

-- Iran’s Flourishing Ties with the Free World Frustrates the US

The Islamic Republic of Iran as an important member of the world community of nations enjoys cordial ties with the overwhelming majority of countries, including Latin American states.

The new administration of President Massoud Pezeshkian has reaffirmed diplomatic, trade, cultural, and scientific relations with various nations in line with Tehran’s independent policy, non-interference in others’ affairs, and help for the oppressed nations groaning under the occupation, usurpation, and exploitation of hegemonic regimes. Iran upholds the principles of justice, freedom, and strengthening of the spirit of resistance against racism, terrorism, and Zionism.

It shares identical views with several Latin American countries concerning the genocide of Palestinians by the illegitimate Zionist entity called Israel.

-- Iran to Give Calculated Response to Zionist Regime

Iran will definitely give a calculated response to Israel’s assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Muhammad Hussein Bagheri said on Wednesday.

He said the Zionist regime is on the brink of collapse and is experiencing perilous conditions, which explains why it is resorting to every possible criminal act to survive.

“The Zionist regime’s situation is so dire that even the Americans have become hesitant about supporting Israel,” the top Iranian commander said.

** Tehran Times

-- Iran Paralympic team parades in Paris

Iran Paralympic team paraded in the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paralympic Games Wednesday night. Thousands of athletes paraded down the famed Champs-Elysées Avenue to Place de la Concorde in central Paris.

About 50,000 people watched the ceremony in stands built around the iconic square, which is the biggest in Paris and is visible from afar because of its ancient Egyptian Obelisk. Accessibility for athletes in wheelchairs was facilitated with strips of asphalt laid along the avenue and placed over the square.

-- Traditional Iranian coffeehouse paintings at Azadi Tower

An exhibition titled “Mirror of Love” featuring works by artists specializing in the traditional Iranian coffeehouse painting style opened om Wednesday at the Azadi Tower's Mirror Hall in Tehran. Organized by the cultural and artistic complex of Azadi Tower, the exhibition will be open to the public until September 4, ISNA reported.

The exhibition showcases a collection of oil paintings and Ashura-themed canvases. These works offer a unique perspective on the historical and religious events of Ashura, the day Imam Hussein, the third Shia imam, was martyred in 680 CE. as interpreted by artists of the coffeehouse painting style.

-- NISOC’s oil production increase target 65% realized

The National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC) has managed to realize 65 percent of its target for increasing and maintaining oil production in the oil fields under the company’s supervision in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19), an official with the company said.

“Last year, with the launch of 25 development and workover wells with a capacity of 35,000 barrels per day, 65 percent of the commitment of the company for maintenance and production increase was realized,” Ebrahim Piramoun said.

