Ribvar Moradpour climbed to the top of the podium in the athletics – Men’s 1500m competitions of the Games.

The 1st World Corporate Games gathered 2,500 athletes from 20 countries, including Russia, Belarus, Senegal, the United Arab Emirates, Haiti, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Vietnam, Venezuela, Serbia, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh and others, who competed in 24 sports.

The 1st World Corporate Games was held in Moscow on August 16-18.

