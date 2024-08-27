Aug 27, 2024, 1:36 PM
Iran,Türkiye, Azerbaijan sign trilateral MoU on chemistry, environment

Tabriz, IRNA – According to the trilateral memorandum of understanding (MoU), Erciyes University of Türkiye, Khazar University of Azerbaijan, and Azarbaijan Shahid Madani University of Iran will cooperate for scientific development in the fields of chemistry and the environment.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the 11th International Seminar on Chemistry and Environment (ISCE2024).

Addressing the event, Chancellor of Azarbaijan Shahid Madani University, Mohammad-Bagher Sadeghi-Azad, said that the progress of industries and the ever-increasing population, and as a result, the increase in human needs, have boosted the exploitation of natural resources and industrial and agricultural products. All these factors undoubtedly have destructive effects on the environment.

Researchers at Azarbaijan Shahid Madani University also pursue their research in all scientific fields, in parallel with the international scientific community, through seven faculties, 30 educational groups, and four research institutes, with about 300 professors and more than 7,000 Iranian students and 1,000 foreign students.

