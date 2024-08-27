Aug 27, 2024, 9:59 AM
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli minister’s provocative remarks about Al Aqsa

Tehran, IRNA – The Foreign Ministry of Saudi Arabia has condemned the latest remarks made by an Israeli minister about Al Aqsa Mosque, stressing the importance of respecting the holy historical site.

On its X account on Tuesday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry emphasized that Zionist officials should be held accountable for violating international laws.

Riyadh once again calls on the international community to stop the humanitarian tragedy faced by Palestinians, according to the statement.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, an extremist Israeli minister, has stated his intention to build a synagogue in place of Al Aqsa Mosque.

In a related development, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry censured Ben-Gvir’s controversial remarks, announcing Jordan’s decision to pursue such offences at the international courts.

Additionally, Qatar has commented on these remarks, warning that such provocations will have negative impacts on efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.

To follow their approach, the Zionists have been excavating Al Aqsa for years to facilitate the destruction of the holy site.

