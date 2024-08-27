Israeli genocide in Gaza most horrific in modern era: Hamas

According to IRNA, Hamas issued a statement on Monday night highlighting the ongoing Israeli atrocities in Gaza, especially in the city of Deir al-Balah.

Displacing Palestinians under heavy bombardments and forcing them to go to a small area without human services and making Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital out of service are other forms of genocide committed by the Zionist occupation just like Nazi Germany, the statement said.

Hamas once again urged the international community, the United Nations and its related institutions to stop the genocide in Gaza and oblige the occupying regime to stop the crimes against Palestinian civilians.

The international community should help send fuel and necessary medical equipment so that Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital resume its operation and take immediate action to prosecute and punish Israeli war criminals, it added.

The statement followed the Zionist regime’s evacuation order for people living in neighborhoods in the northeast of Deir al-Balah and the closure of the city's only government hospital.

International aid groups and the UN have also sounded the alarm over the forced displacement of nearly 250,000 Palestinian citizens and the closure of 25 shelters in Deir al-Balah as well as 4 new wells that supplied the water needed by 70% of the people there.

4399