Israeli statements on Al-Aqsa Mosque increase tensions: UN

According to IRNA’s Tuesday morning report, UN spokesman Stephen Dujarric told reporters at a news conference that such statements have a negative impact and risk escalating a situation that is already very tense.

Emphasizing the sensitivity of the holy places in al-Quds, Dujarric said that agreement reached by the parties must be respected by all.

He called for adherence to the past agreement as well as public and prevent making statements that further escalate tensions.

Ben-Gvir, who is known for his extremism, said in a statement recent that the regime’s policy allows Zionist to pray in Al-Aqsa Mosque and that he plans to build a synagogue there.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, in response to statements, announced that there have been no changes in the status quo of Al-Aqsa Mosque but Ben-Gvir along with Zionist hooligans backed by troops often storm into the mosque.

Jordan which is the custodian of Islam’s third holiest site has said that it will take the necessary measures to stop attacks on holy places and prepare legal cases for action in international courts against Israel's violations.

Under the 1967 agreement, non-Muslims, including Jews are not allowed to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque to perform their rituals. Visitors are only allowed to enter the complex on specific days and time.

