Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 27

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran’s export of pistachios up 213% in five months: IRICA

The Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said the country’s export of pistachios in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024) registered a major growth compared.

-- 8m Iranian households enjoy access to fiber optic network

A total of eight million Iranian households have access to fiber-optic communication lines, as announced by the deputy of strategy and market development of the Organization of Regulatory and Radio Communications on Monday.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Pezeshkian Urges Global Unity to Stop Israeli Genocide

President Masoud Pezeshkian here Monday said all Muslim nations as well as other countries must unite in pressuring the supporters of Israel to end the crimes of the regime and its campaign of genocide in the besieged Gaza Strip.

-- Hamas: Israeli Plan for Synagogue at Al-Aqsa ‘Dangerous’

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas on Monday warned that the confirmation by Israeli extremist minister Itamar Ben-Gvir of his intention to build a Jewish synagogue inside Al-Aqsa Mosque is a dangerous declaration.

** Tehran Times

-- ‘National unity and expertise define 14th government’: Pezeshkian

During a ceremony honoring both former and current Iran’s interior ministers on Monday, Masoud Pezeshkian expressed his appreciation for the contributions of former minister Ahmad Vahidi and announced Eskandar Momeni as the new Iranian Minister of Interior.

-- Iran’s steel output up 2.5% in 7 months on year: WSA

The latest report by the World Steel Association (WSA) indicates that Iran’s steel output rose by 2.5 percent in the first seven months of 2023 as compared to the same period in the previous year despite the decline in the global output

