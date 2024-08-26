Passage of time not in favor of Zionist regime, its supporters: Tehran

In a post on his social media account on Monday, Nasser Kanaani said strategic balances have undergone fundamental changes to the detriment of the fake Israeli regime.

“The myth of the invincibility of the Israeli army has long become an empty slogan,” he said, adding that the Israeli terrorist army has lost its effective offensive power and now has to defend itself against strategic strikes.

The spokesman said that fear of the present and the future is prevalent in the homes of Israeli settlers in the occupied territories, and the military attacks of the resistance have been extended deep into the occupied territories.

The occupying regime, which always considered territorial development, now has to defend itself within the occupied territories, but despite the comprehensive support of its supporters, including the United States, even against a limited and managed resistance operation, it has lost its deterrent power.

