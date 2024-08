“I’m deeply concerned by the increase in exchanges of fire across the Blue Line”, Guterres wrote in a message on his X social media account, according to IRNA's Monday morning report.

He said further that “these actions put the Lebanese and Israeli populations at risk and threaten regional security & stability”.

“I call for immediate de-escalation & appeal to the parties to return to a cessation of hostilities”, Guterres added.

