Iran, Azeri FMs discuss bilateral ties over phone

Referring to the desire of his country to develop friendly and good neighborly relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan expressed hope that the cooperation between Tehran and Baku will expand further in the new period.

Thanking his Azerbaijani counterpart, Araghchi called the development of friendly relations based on mutual benefits with the Republic of Azerbaijan as one of the priorities of the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and emphasized the need to make more use of the existing parties.

Examining the developments in the Caucasus region as well as some international issues were among the other topics of the conversation between the two ministers.

While mutually inviting each other to visit the capitals, the parties emphasized the need to create momentum in bilateral relations by continuing the exchange of high-ranking delegations and continuing consultations between the ministries of foreign affairs of the two countries, as well as continuing the cooperation of the representatives of the two countries in regional and international forums.

