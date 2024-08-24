IRGC chief renews pledge to avenge Haniyeh’s assassination

According to IRNA's reporter, General Salami spoke while on an inspection visit to the Khosravi border crossing with Iraq on Saturday evening.

“You will hear good news about revenge, God willing”, the top IRGC commander said when asked by journalists about the Iranian response to the Israeli assassination of Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31.

General Salami was encircled by a group of Arba’een pilgrims who were chanting slogans such as “Death to Israel” and demanding revenge for the blood of Martyr Haniyeh.

The top general was at international border of Khosravi in ​​ Qasr-e Shirin, a city of Kermanshah province to oversee the traffic situation of Arba’een pilgrims and also talked to some of them about the quality of services being provided.

Qasr-e Shirin has 186 km long border with Iraq with two official crossings, Khosravi and Parviz Khan.

