Iran FM stresses bolstering constructive ties with Turkiye

During a phone conversation on Saturday, Fidan extended congratulations to Araghchi on his new post as Iran's Foreign Minister, expressing his country's readiness to continue political consultations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and voiced readiness to enhance and expand bilateral ties, as well as cooperation on significant regional issues and international developments.

Highlighting the expanding relations between Tehran and Ankara, the Turkish foreign minister emphasized the importance of enhancing political dialogue to address tensions in the West Asian region.

Meanwhile, Araghchi thanked Fidan for his congratulations, emphasizing the importance of fostering positive relations between the two countries.

He expressed Tehran's readiness to enhance constructive dialogue and broaden cooperation in all existing fields.

Addressing the worsening conditions in the West Asian region and the terrorist activities of the Zionist regime that aim to heighten tensions and propagate instability across the area, Araghchi emphasized the importance of ongoing consultations among Islamic nations, particularly between the two important countries of Iran and Turkiye.

