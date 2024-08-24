Arbaeen pilgrims returning from Iraq easily, safely: Iranian Consul General

Abedi stated on Saturday that due to the meticulous planning by Iranian and Iraqi officials, the Arbaeen trek for pilgrims within Iraq has encountered no significant issues since the start of the trek.

He noted that this year's Arbaeen saw commendable measures at the Shalamcheh border, leading to more passport gates and shorter wait times for pilgrims, thus easing their passage.

Abedi emphasized that the security for this year's Arbaeen was outstanding, crediting the security forces and the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) for establishing peace on Iraqi soil.

Babak Mahmoudi, the Head of the Relief and Rescue Organization of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), announced the repatriation of 28 pilgrims' bodies from Iraq, attributing the cause of death primarily to underlying disease.

Furthermore, the Arbaeen Headquarters of the Red Crescent Society released a statement on Saturday, indicating that since the start of the Arbaeen pilgrimage, 253 pilgrims, both injured and deceased, have been transported back to the country.

The statement also mentioned that, to date, there have been no reports of any infectious disease outbreaks among the pilgrims.

3266**2050