Iranian, German FMs voice intent to resolve issues through dialogue

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, have underscored the determination of the two countries to resolve the current issues through dialogue and continuation of political consultations.

In a phone conversation on Thursday night, the two foreign ministers exchanged views on bilateral relations, as well as regional and international developments.

Baerbock congratulated Araqchi on his appointment as Iran’s foreign minister and expressed hopes that under the new Iranian administration, the two countries would be able to expand their bilateral ties by removing the existing problems and obstacles.

Araqchi also thanked his German counterpart for her congratulations, saying, “Mutual respect and focus on common interests are necessary to maintain and strengthen relations in various fields.”

A former nuclear negotiation, Araqchi won a vote of confidence from the parliament on Wednesday to become the new foreign minister of the Islamic Republic.

