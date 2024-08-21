Let others hear voices of terror victims: UN chief

According to IRNA, Guterres issued his message on Wednesday local time on the occasion of “the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism”.

In the statement , while honoring the victims and survivors of terrorism, he also highlighted the ordeal families go through following any terror act anywhere in the work.

The following is the text of the message posted on the official website of the UN office in Vienna:

The Secretary-General

Message for the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism

21 August 2024

Today we remember and honour the victims and survivors of terrorism.

Acts of terrorism create a wave of unimaginable grief.

Families and communities torn apart by terrorist acts are forever changed.

The scars – both visible and invisible – never fully heal.

Through the torment and tragedy, we have also witnessed remarkable examples of resilience and the enduring power of our common humanity.

This year’s theme is “Voices for Peace: Victims of Terrorism as Peace Advocates and Educators”.

We pay tribute to all victims and survivors, including those who have chosen to share their stories about perseverance, and forgiveness.

Reflecting on personal trauma to educate others is an act of immense courage.

This day urges us to listen and to learn.

And it is a reminder that we must always seek out the light of hope.

Together, we can raise up the voices of all victims and survivors.

Together, we can help educate present and future generations.

Together, we can build more peaceful, resilient societies for all.

Thank you.