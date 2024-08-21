Iran slams British parliament for welcoming MEK terrorists

“On the International Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism, it's important to highlight that a terrorist group(MEK), whose leader has been invited to the British Parliament multiple times, raises concerns about double standards,” said the embassy in a post on the X platform.

It also slammed efforts meant to distinguish between terrorists in order to gain benefits from them.

“More troubling than the existence of terrorism itself is the attempt to categorize it into “good” and “bad” forms. This distinction can serve as a justification for collaborating with terrorists,” said the embassy.

The MEK has been responsible for killing nearly 20,000 people in Iran since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

The group has been blacklisted by many countries around the world for its terrorist practices before and after the Revolution.

2050**4261