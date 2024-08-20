Iran pursuing Haniyeh’s assassination through legal channels: Judiciary

Asghar Jahangir said on Tuesday that the Judiciary immediately opened a case after Haniyeh was martyred in an Israeli strike in Tehran on July 31.

He emphasized that both domestic and international dimensions of the crime, which he condemned as a “blatant example of state terrorism”, are being thoroughly investigated.

The Islamic Republic has vowed to deliver a “harsh response” to the Israeli regime over the brazen act of terror committed on Iranian soil.

Jahangir stressed that Iran’s military response does not negate the necessity of pursuing the matter through proper legal channels at the international level.

He noted that relevant authorities, particularly in the Foreign Ministry and judiciary, are engaged in international efforts regarding the case.

Those efforts, Jahangir said, led to an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council earlier this month. However, he added that Iran does not put much faith in the UNSC over this matter.

