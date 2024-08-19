Senegal calls for mining cooperation expansion with Iran

Senegal’s Ambassador to Tehran Saliou Niang Dieng on Monday met with the head of the International Relations of Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), Fazlollah Heidari Farzan, and discussed the expansion of bilateral mining cooperation.

Niang Dieng said in the meeting that in the first step, a new joint agreement for the exploitation of an iron ore mine in Senegal can be adjusted.

Heidari Farzan, for his part, said that geology training, exploration and training of mineral production process to Senegalese engineers, Iran’s interest in exploitation of iron ore mining, cooperation in cement production, and phosphate fertilizer are a new beginning for cooperation between the two sides.

The two sides also expressed satisfaction with the growing trend of relations between Iran and Senegal.

