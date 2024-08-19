All governments, nations blameworthy for Gaza tragedy: Tehran

Amidst the astonishing inaction of the responsible international organizations and the lack of effective action by the Islamic and Arab countries, and under the fire of the unrelenting arms support of the United States and its Western allies for the Zionist apartheid regime, the number of martyrs in Gaza surpassed 40,000, Kanaani wrote on his X account on Monday.

About 15,000 of the martyrs are children, and the bodies of about 10,000 Palestinian martyrs are buried under the rubble, he added.

Should these terrible statistics continue to increase to awaken the sleeping human consciences in the world and make the leaders and officials of countries and international organizations sleepless? he asked.

It is an eternal shame for today’s so-called civilized world and the responsible international organizations that a fake regime has mocked all the principles and customary international regulations, and in front of the eyes of the whole world, freely and in the most heinous ways, committed genocide against a historical and rooted nation, he stated.

All governments, nations and international organizations are responsible for the current horrific disaster in the Gaza Strip, and if they do not act, they will be forever condemned and worthy of blame in the court of history and human consciences.

Since the beginning of the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation on October 7, 2023, the Zionist army has been killing the women and children of Gaza by carrying out brutal attacks, but so far it has not been able to achieve its goals.

The Zionist army, in the shadow of inaction and silence of the international institutions and the governments supporting the Israeli regime, has continued the war against Gaza since 10 months ago by violating various international humanitarian conventions and treaties by targeting civilians.

9376**4354