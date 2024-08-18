Zionists’ reverse immigration from Israel is rising: Report

Rai al-Youm Newspaper reported on Sunday that due to the increase in threats, the continuation of the Gaza war, and the decrease in the standard of living and as Israeli problems escalate in the occupied territories, the number of people who are leaving the occupied territories are increasing.

The paper said these factors have caused many Zionist settlers to worry about staying in the occupied territories and their future, while the statistical centers of the Israeli regime show a 20% increase in the number of emigrants compared to last year.

According to Rai al-Youm Newspaper, statistics show that reverse migration from the occupied territories intensified after the Gaza war, and some organizations and communities were created under the (let’s go together) movement and tens of thousands of settlers joined it.

Prior to this, the former prime minister of the Zionist regime, Naftali Bennett, had requested Zionists not to leave the occupied territories and warned about the consequences of this migration.

Rai al-Youm in its report added that some 40% of Israelis are thinking of reverse migration, that is, to go from the occupied lands to where they came from, and there are reasons such as the current crisis, the economic situation, inequality and hopelessness of the settlement.

In another report, Israeli media said the migration of doctors from the occupied Palestinian territories, along with other social and economic consequences of the war, such as inflation and increase in prices, are among other calamities affecting the economy of the Zionist regime.

Channel 14 TV of the Zionist regime announced that the increase in prices and the 3.2% increase in inflation, are other signs of the poor economic situation in this regime.

