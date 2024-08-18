Minister assures fuel shipment as Lebanon faces mass power outage

According to IRNA's Sunday morning report citing the Lebanese media, Fayyaz expressed hope that the new shipments of gas fuel from Egypt will arrive by August 23.

Electricity generators will temporarily supply power to Beirut Airport for 2 days, he said, adding that the government has taken preventive measures to anticipate fuel exhaustion.

Earlier, Lebanon's electric company announced that the last set of production units at the Zahrani Power Plant, which distributes energy to the country, fell offline due to a fuel shortage.

This resulted in a full shutdown of energy supplies throughout Lebanese regions, including important places and facilities such as airports, ports, prisons, wastewater treatment facilities, and drinking water pumping stations.

According to the Lebanese newspaper "Al-Nahar", "Fadi Al-Hassan", General Director of Beirut Airport, confirmed that the airport is currently supplying electricity from generators and hoped that the crisis will not last long.

4399