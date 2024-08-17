News agencies of Caspian Sea littoral states to form union

According to IRNA Saturday night, Zaman Rezakhani, the representative of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), made the announcement in a meeting on the sidelines of the 9th Caspian Media Forum in Astrakhan on Saturday night.

Pointing out the first two meetings of news agencies from Caspian states in Iran and Russia in 1995 and 1997, Rezakhani said: "Unfortunately, those meetings did not continue due to various reasons, but now the news agencies have reached the understanding that in order to strengthen the common interests of the Caspian Sea Littoral states and jointly deal with media threats”.

A codified framework for regular activities of this union must be established and somehow revive with better organization, he added

The representatives of the official news agencies of countries bordering the Caspian Sea agreed to prepare the details of this media union by September.

Representatives from the Caspian Sea littoral states, as well as delegations from Moldova and Uzbekistan, participated in the Media Forum of Caspian border countries in Astrakhan, Russia on Friday and Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Russian and non-Russian officials, including Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali.

The Forum has become an annual platform to discuss how to boost dialogue and cooperation among media professionals in the Caspian region.

