Iran 12th largest producer of shoes in world: Official

Ali Lashgari, a member of the Footwear Industry Association, said that shoe production units have manufactured 270 million pairs of various types of shoes, ranging from casual footwear to specialized shoes.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the official noted that there are 12,000 active industrial production units and 50,000 distribution networks in the footwear sector in Iran.

Notably, 95% of production units employ fewer than 50 workers, with the majority of shoewear being manufactured by small enterprises.

Lashgari added that the current capacity of production units could elevate the country’s shoe production to the 8th position in the world with appropriate government support.

