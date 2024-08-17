Iraqi resistance leader vows measures to expel US forces from Iraq

Taking military action to expel American soldiers from Iraq is obligatory, Khazali was quoted by Euro News as saying on Saturday.

If the diplomatic negotiations for the withdrawal of foreign troops from Iraq are not accompanied by military action of resistance, the American troops will not leave the territory of Iraq, he added.

The forces that are present illegally and against the constitution and laws of Iraq are not allowed to leave the territory of Iraq because of diplomatic negotiations, he noted.

Resistance’s act is necessary to force the US forces to leave the country to achieve the full national sovereignty of Iraq.

The presence of resistance is necessary to achieve national sovereignty in the near and mid-term future, Khazali said.

“We are part of the Axis of Resistance, and if the conflict spreads in the region or in Lebanon or Yemen, this issue also concerns us,” he stated.

Stressing the fact that the Zionists are waiting for the response of the resistance to the assassination of the martyr Ismail Haniyeh, the former head of the political bureau of Hamas, he said that the Zionists are in anxiety and fear and are suffering from economic problems and a crisis.

There is a psychological war now and Israel is dealing with economic and social problems and is waiting for an attack every day.

9376**4354