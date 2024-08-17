US not impartial mediator when it provides Israel with arms: Iran acting FM

“In response to a phone call with the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, we exchanged views on the developments of the second day of talks to halt the Zionist regime’s genocidal war on Gaza,” Ali Bagheri Kani wrote on his X account on Friday night.

Bagheri Kani pointed to the process and results of the Friday talks in Doha, Al-Thani explained the latest issues and obstacles on the way to reaching an agreement to ensure the halt of the atrocities of the occupying regime in Gaza.

“I warned against the deception and disloyalty of the criminal gang ruling Tel Aviv and their most important supporter, the United States, at the negotiating table,” he added.

He further noted that the United States is an accomplice in Israeli crimes against Gaza residents by supplying weapons of war to the Zionists and cannot be a neutral mediator. “I also emphasized the use of all capacities to force the Zionist aggressors to stop the massacre and crime in the Gaza Strip.”

