Impunity emboldens Zionist regime to commit crimes: Iran Acting FM

According to IRNA's Sunday report, Ali Bagheri Kani wrote in a message on his account on social media that it is necessary for Islamic states to take joint and coordinated actions to stop the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

In a phone conversation with the Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Bagheri Kani exchanged views on the latest developments in the region and the crimes of the occupying regime, calling for practical support for the Palestinian people to help stop the massacre.

The Iranian official also said in a phone conversation with Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib that we believe 'impunity' has emboldened the Zionist regime to commit atrocities, and it is necessary for Islamic countries to take joint and coordinated actions, accompanied with practical support for the Palestinian people, to stop the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

Bagheri Kani further noted that the Zionist regime has demonstrated a new set of brutality in human society by massacring civilians, including children and women.

Pointing to Iran’s retaliation for the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, he said that the Islamic Republic will resort to its right of legitimate defense within the framework of international law and the UN Charter in order to pursues two main goals: defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as preventing the realization of the Israeli regime's dream of creating a regional war.

In a phone call with Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp, Bagheri Kani stated that the West's double standards in claiming to protect human rights have reached a disgusting level, and that if any entity other than Israel had carried out the attack on civilians in a shelter (school), Western governments claiming to uphold human rights would have vied with each other to condemn it in the strongest terms and impose sanctions and restrictions.

The Iranian diplomat also added that the world sees that these same governments are turning a blind eye to the genocide of Palestinians by the occupying regime, and they even prevent the United Nations Security Council from fulfilling its inherent duties; thus, the hypocrisy of Western governments is undeniable.

Moreover, in a phone conversation with deputy chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau Khalil al-Hayya, Bagheri Kani emphasized that he congratulated the election of the brave fighter Yahya al-Sinwar as the successor of the martyr Ismail Haniyeh, assuring that the Islamic Republic will remain steadfast supporter of the oppressed Palestinian people.

