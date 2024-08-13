Iran says Al Aqsa Storm Operation turned Palestinian resistance into world resistance

Today the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the US Congress, the United Nations, and the followers of Islam and other religions have accepted resistance as the equal dialogue and the main solution, Bagheri Kani said in a ceremony in Tehran on Tuesday to honor the former Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh who was assassinated in a Zionist attack in the Iranian capital on July 31.

He added, “The more the crime of the Zionist regime increases, the more international resistance will increase.”

The world resistance has turned into an undeniable reality, he stressed, adding that it is not possible to establish the previous balance, what he believed the US and the West have to accept.

The Iranian top diplomat said that the Zionist regime is not an independent entity and is rather a “cancerous tumor” in this region which is considered as the extension of the American and Western policies in the region.

“In a region where Islamic countries are present, the US and the West want to place an impure seed (the Zionist regime) and create tension, discord and war among Islamic countries,” he said. He highlighted that in line with this policy, the West provides full support for this regime.

He referred to the passing of a legislation in the US which says no country must be allowed to supply the countries in this region with the arms that leads to their superiority over the Zionist regime, what he said indicates the significance of this regime for the US and the West.

