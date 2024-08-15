Aug 15, 2024, 8:02 PM
Rescuing Sahand Frigate major achievement for Iran Navy: Cmdr.

Tehran, IRNA- Commander of the Iranian Navy, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani has hailed the recent successful operation to save the Sahand Frigate, which had rolled over in Bandar Abbas while undergoing repairs.

Addressing graduates from the Supreme National Defense University and the Army’s University of Command and Staff on Thursday, the admiral said the operation to save Sahand last month was a major achievement that provided valuable scientific insights for the Navy in areas such as “logistics, engineering, and technology.”

The commander further said that foreign companies had estimated that it would take at least two months to rescue Sahand, with no guarantees for the safety of the vessel.

However, the Iranian Navy managed to complete the operation within just ten days, without any damage to the ship or incidents, Irani added.

"We have crossed certain boundaries in the Navy and are actively working on completing and upgrading our equipment and facilities," he said, noting that these advancements are crucial for maintaining and improving Iran's naval strength.

While undergoing repairs on July 7, Sahand lost its balance as water leaked into its tanks. The ship rolled onto its side, with only part of the hull and sonar dome appearing above water.

