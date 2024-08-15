Iran acting FM felicitates Pakistan on Independence Day

In a message on his X account on Thursday, Bagheri Kani congratulated Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar as well as the government and people of the neighboring country on their Independence Day.

In his message in Urdu, he said, “I would like to extend my heartiest felicitations to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan and honorable nation of Pakistan.

Independence Day, observed annually on 14 August, commemorates the day when Pakistan achieved independence from the United Kingdom and was declared a sovereign state following the termination of the British Raj between the 14th and 15th August 1947.

