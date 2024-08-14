Türkiye urges Islamic countries to strive for Gaza ceasefire

The communication department of the Turkish presidency issued a statement that Erdogan and Abbas discussed and reviewed the developments in Gaza, including the mass killings of Palestinians by the Zionist regime, according to IRNA’s Wednesday night report citing the Turkish media.

Erdogan reiterated that Türkiye will continue to support the just cause of Palestine and stressed that all countries, especially Islamic, should increase their efforts to ensure an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians.

The head of the Palestinian Authority arrived in Ankara on Wednesday evening for a two-day visit after a trip to Moscow.

Abbas is scheduled to address the Turkish parliament where lawmakers will hold an emergency meeting in support of Palestine on Thursday.

While in Moscow to meet the Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Palestinian Authority chief called the United States the main obstacle to prevent a Palestinian state and denounced efforts to put Russia away from the so-called Middle East peace process.

