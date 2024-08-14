Hezbollah targets Israeli military sites in support of Gaza

Hezbollah said in a statement on Wednesday that it targeted Israeli surveillance equipment at the al-Mutla base using appropriate weaponry at 8:35 AM.

Hezbollah further reported that at 10:10 AM, it launched missile strikes against a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the Harj Al-Shatula site near the occupied Lebanese village of Tarbikha.

Additionally, at 10:50 AM, the group targeted the al-Baghdadi military with missiles.

Hezbollah also launched a missile strike against Zibdin barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms region.

The strikes followed an Israeli attack on the town of Baraachit in southern Lebanon early in the day.

Israeli occupying forces and Hezbollah have been trading cross-border fire on an almost daily basis since the start of the war on Gaza early in October.

4353