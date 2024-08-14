Iran’s UN envoy in Geneva calls for decisive action on Haniyeh assassination

In a letter to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, UN Special Rapporteur on extra-judicial summary or arbitrary executions Morris Tidball-Binz, and Francesca Albanese, the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, Bahraini said that from Iran’s point of view, Hamas is a libertarian organization that fights for the freedom and independence of Palestine, and the assassination of Hamas leaders aims to destroy the spirit of the Palestinian people in their struggle to end the occupation and achieve the right to self-determination.

He emphasized that by eliminating the Palestinian leaders, Israel seeks to destroy the Palestinian political identity and the inherent right of the Palestinian people to have an independent state.

He explained that according to Article 2.1 of the International Convention to Prevent the Financing of Terrorism, the institutions of the Zionist regime must be identified as terrorists.

Accordingly, he went on, the Israeli regime’s actions against civilians and Palestinians are a clear example of terrorism.

He also called Haniyeh’s assassination a gross violation of international law.

Ismail Haniyeh was martyred in a “cowardly assassination by the Zionist regime, and we learned that the Israeli regime that Netanyahu does not want a truce,” Bahraini added.

9376**4354