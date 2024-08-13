Hezbollah fires more rockets at Israeli targets in occupied Palestine

Al Jazeera cited the Israeli media reports that said that dozens of rockets were fired at the town of Miron located in the north of occupied Palestine on Wednesday morning, with Channel 12 putting their number at 50.

According to this report, the attack prompted sirens in Zionist settlements and areas around Miron.

The attacks followed hours after Hezbollah reiterated its support for the people of Gaza and targeted a Zionist military base in the Jal al-Deir area with a rocket.

On Monday, the Resistance Movement launched a volley of Katyusha rockets at the newly established headquarters of Israel’s 146th Division in Giaton in response to Israel’s attacks on civilian areas in southern Lebanon, particularly in the town of Maaroub as well as in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

The regime’s media revealed that even the Iron Dome air defense system was unable to intercept most of Hezbollah’s rockets on Monday morning.

A Zionist media outlet announced on Tuesday night in a report that Hezbollah has fired 7,500 rockets into occupied Palestine since the start of the regime's aggression against Gaza.

The Hebrew-language Yedioth Aharonot newspaper also reported that Hezbollah has launched 200 drones at Zionist positions in occupied Palestine since last October, leaving a trail of death of a destruction of military personnel and property.

The Hezbollah attacks have forced thousands Israeli settlers to flee from their units in the northern occupied territory to elsewhere.

Since the onset of the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza, Hezbollah and the regime’s military have been exchanging fires along Lebanon’s southern border almost on a daily basis.

4399