Iran speaker congratulates Sinwar on his new post as Hamas chief

In his message on Monday, Qalibaf stated, "Your presence as a valiant warrior in the fields of resistance undoubtedly confirms that the glorious path of the martyrs of Al Quds will persist through the endeavors of our esteemed brothers in Hamas and the Axis of Resistance."

Hamas named Sinwar as its new political leader last week following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in an Israeli attack on his accommodation in Iran on July 31.

The Iranian speaker commemorated Haniyeh and hailed him for brave efforts to stand up against the Zionist regime for the sake of Al-Quds and the realization of the Palestinian cause.

The martyrdom of this great leader cannot affect the motivation and will of the Palestinian youth, Qalibaf stressed.

He said that the liberation of Al Quds is the first aspiration of the Islamic Ummah, which will be realized with God's help in the near future.

