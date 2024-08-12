Al-Qassam Brigades claim responsibility for Jordan Valley operation

According to the Palestinian Shehab news agency, the Al-Qassam Brigades stressed that its fighters succeeded in carrying out a shooting operation at close range on Sunday afternoon (August 11), targeting the car of 23-year-old Yonatan Deutsch near the Zionist settlement of Muqeible in the northern occupied territory.

Al-Qassam Brigades announced that it takes responsibility for the operation, stressing that it avenged the blood of Palestinian martyrs in response to the crime of bombing the Al-Tabeen School in Gaza.

Al-Qassam also stressed that its fighters in the West Bank, who once again pledged allegiance to Yahya al-Sinwar, the new head of Hamas' Political Bureau, continue to take up arms and pursue the occupying enemy everywhere until they are finally expelled from this land and its holy sites.

On Sunday, Israeli sources reported a shooting operation at a car carrying several settlers in the Jordan Valley in the West Bank, in which one Zionist was killed and another was wounded.

Since the onset of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, especially in recent days, various areas of the West Bank have witnessed operations and confrontations between the Palestinian resistance and military forces of the occupying regime and the Zionist settlers; therefore, the regime is concerned about the expansion of the operation and its transformation into a full-scale war.

