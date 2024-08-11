Iran's trade with Africa reaches $1.3 billion: Official

The current trade volume, Masoud Berahman told a conference in the city of Zanjan on Sunday, is significantly lower than the potential trade opportunities between Iran and Africa.

Africa boasts a staggering $1.5 trillion in trade turnover, which is split quite evenly between imports and exports, Berahman said at the conference featuring trade opportunities in Africa.

He pointed to the continent's rich natural resources, environmental assets, and agricultural potential, which remain largely untapped by Iranian traders.

He stressed that Iran must work to carve out a larger share in the African market.

