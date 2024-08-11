Iran speaker terms Zionists' atrocities in Gaza as genocide

In an open session in the Iranian parliament on Sunday, Qalibaf lambasted the deadly strike on a school in the Daraj area in Gaza at the time of morning prayers on Saturday, in which over 120 Palestinians were killed.

The recent attacks of the Zionist regime are considered "crimes against humanity" and "war crimes", he said,

He said that the latest strike showed that Zionists consider no limitations when it comes to committing crimes.

Muslim governments must prevent the continuation of the regime's killing machine by providing real support to the Palestinian resistance movements, he said.

Commenting on the assassination of the Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in the early hours of Wednesday, July 31, he said that the Israeli regime will pay a heavy price for the crime.

