Israeli airstrike kills over 100 Palestinians in Gaza school

The Israeli military launched the deadly airstrike against a school in the Daraj area in Gaza at the time of morning prayers on Saturday, Al Jazeera reported.

Tens of others were also injured at the school where the refugees had been settled, it added.

The Israeli army claimed that it targeted the school because it was a military headquarters of the forces of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

In reaction to the incident, the Palestinian information center said the Zionist regime and the United States are accountable for the horrible massacre.

The Palestinian center also urged the international community to condemn the occupiers’ brutal killing.

Meanwhile, news outlets reported that at least 10 Palestinians were killed on Saturday morning in Israeli airstrikes targeting the north and center of Gaza.

Nearly 40,000 have been killed in Gaza since the outset of the Zionist regime’s genocidal war on Gaza last October. The war has destroyed 70% of houses and infrastructure in the enclave while starvation and severe famine endanger the lives of the people there.

