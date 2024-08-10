Groundwork for severe response to Israel has been laid: Shamkhani

Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, and one of his bodyguards were assassinated in their residence in the Iranian capital early on August 31.

Regarding the Zionist regime's new massacre of Palestinian people, Shamkhani said in the post on his X account, on Saturday that "the only goal of Israel in killing worshippers at Tabeen School in Gaza, assassinating martyr Haniyeh in Iran is warmongering and derailing the truce talks."

"Legal, diplomatic & media processes laid the ground for severely punishing a regime that only understands language of force", he added.

More than 100 Palestinians were killed after the Israeli regime bombarded a school in Gaza. The Israeli military launched the deadly airstrike against a school in the Daraj area in Gaza at the time of morning prayers on Saturday, Al Jazeera reported.

Tens of others were also injured at the school where the refugees had been settled, it added.

