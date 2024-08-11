Iran acting FM, Belgian FM discuss Israeli atrocities

During the call, Bagheri Kani referred to more than ten months of the Zionist regime’s crimes and genocide in Gaza, noting that the regime has violated the stability and security of West Asia by targeting a school in Gaza and killing innocent people praying there, attacking a residential area in Beirut, and cowardly assassinating Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

The Iranian official reiterated that the Islamic Republic of Iran will take legitimate and decisive action against the Israeli aggressors in order to defend its national security, territorial integrity and national sovereignty based on international law and the UN Charter.

Lahbib, for her part, assessed the latest developments in West Asia as dangerous, adding that Brussels is concerned about the deterioration of the situation in the region because the lack of control over the situation will lead to a full-scale war.

Expressing support for the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and condemning the Zionist settlement-building activities, she said that Belgium supports the rights of the Palestinian refugees and at the same time seeks to impose sanctions against the extremist Zionist settlers.

Lahbib stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, noting that due to the possibility of the deterioration of the situation in the region, all parties must exercise maximum restraint, emphasizing the need for the continuation of consultations between Tehran and Brussels.

