Zionist regime faces int’l condemnations over Rafah massacre

Top EU diplomat: Attack on Rafah horrible

According to IRNA's Tuesday morning report, EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell wrote on his X media about Sunday’s massacre of civilians in southern Gaza: “Horrified by news coming out of Rafah in Israeli strikes, killing dozens of displaced person, including small children. I condemn them in the strongest terms”

Continuing his message, he expressed concern about the safety of civilians and reminded the recent rulings by the International Court of Justice that called Israel to immediately stop its invasion of Rafah and respect international human rights laws.

“There is no safe place in Gaza. These attacks must stop immediately. ICJ [International Court of Justice] orders and IHL [international humanitarian law] must be respected by all parties,” Borrell added in his post.

More than 40 Palestinians, including women and children, were martyred and dozens of others were injured by the Zionist regime's attack on a refugee camp in Rafah on Sunday night.

Germany: Strike on Rafah unbearable

Germany, which has been a staunch supporter of Israel for decades also reacted angrily to the recent crime of the Zionists in Rafah, with the foreign ministry posting a message on X saying: “The images of charred bodies, including children, from the airstrike in Rafah are unbearable.”

The message adds: The exact circumstances must be clarified and an investigation by the Israeli army into the airstrike in Rafah must begin immediately. The civilian population must be better protected.

According to IRNA, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also told reporters on Monday ahead of the European Union Foreign Ministers' meeting in Brussels that the ruling by the International Court of Justice that calls Israel to immediately stop its military attacks in Rafah is binding and should be respected.

Belgium: War crimes must be stopped

Deputy Prime Minister of Belgium, Petra De Souter said that she was horrified by the Zionist regime’s air attack on the Rafah refugee camp.

“Indiscriminately killing civilians, killing children, is against international law and severely violating the ICJ order to stop the Rafah invasion”, she wrote on her X account on Monday night, adding that “We must bring these war crimes to a full stop”.

Turkiye: Zionist regime's ugly face revealed

President of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan in his statements denounced the killing of more Palestinians in Gaza.

This massacre, which occurred after the order of the International Court of Justice to stop the attacks, “once again revealed the ugly face of terrorist Israel”, IRNA cited the Turkish media quoted Erdogan as saying on Monday night

Netanyahu and those with him will not escape punishment and will meet the fate of Hitler and others, the Turkish president said.

UN chief: Horror must stop

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, while condemning the recent Israeli attack on the Palestinian refugee camp in Rafah called for end to such crimes.

“I condemn Israel’s actions which killed scores of innocent civilians who were only seeking shelter from this deadly conflict”, the UN chief wrote in a message on his X social media account, according to IRNA's Tuesday morning report.

In continuation of this message, Guterres stated that “there is no safe place in Gaza. This horror must stop.”

UN rights chief: No safe place in Gaza

Meanwhile, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a statement while that there is no safe zone in Gaza.

According to IRNA's report from Al Jazeera on Tuesday morning, Volker Turk, while reacting to the latest crime committed by the Zionist regime, said that the images of the Rafah bombing show no obvious change in Israel's war methods.

Sunday night's aerial attack on Rafah proved once again that there is no safe zone in the Gaza Strip, and we were horrified by the killing of Palestinians in the refugee camp in Rafah, he added.

