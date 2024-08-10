Aug 10, 2024, 9:32 PM
Iran, Saudi Arabia discuss promotion of sports ties

Paris, IRNA – Mahmoud Khosravi Vafa, head of Iran’s National Olympics Committee, and his Saudi counterpart Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal Al Saud, have discussed bilateral cooperation on expansion of sports relations.

The two sides met on the sidelines of the Paris Olympic Games on Saturday.

The Iranian official congratulated Saudi Arabia on hosting the 2029 Asian Winter Games and the first edition of the Olympic Esports Games in 2025.  

He voiced Tehran’s readiness for more cooperation with Saudi Arabia in sports areas, highlighting that Iran can host warm-up camps for teams from different Muslim nations.

The Saudi official, for his part, congratulated Iran on winning different medals in the ongoing Olympic Games in France.

He said that his country is willing to have close cooperation with Iran in different sports areas.

